Woman duped of Rs 25 lakh with promise of gold at cheap rate; one arrested

Cyber police here has arrested a 46-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 25 lakh by promising to sell her gold at a low rate, an official said on Thursday.

Nitesh Bansal, resident of Bhilwada, was apprehended by a team of cyber police on Wednesday, he said.

The complainant, a 35-year-old HR manager with a multinational company, wanted to invest in gold and had checked a website for this purpose where she also submitted her phone number and name.

Bansal called her last month posing as CEO of an import and export company and told her that he can procure gold for her at less than the market rate.

The woman then transferred Rs 25 lakh online in three bank accounts as told by him. After receiving money he stopped taking her calls and no gold was ever delivered to her, the woman alleged.

After she filed complaint with the cyber police station of the Mumbai north region, Bansal's location was traced to Bhilwada and he was arrested.

Police recovered four mobile phones, eight ATM cards and Rs 25 lakh from him, said DCP Rashmi Karandikar (cyber).

This was a common scam these days and people should not fall prey to such online fraudsters, she said, adding that further probe was on.

