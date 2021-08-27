US officials: 11 Marines and medic killed in Afghanistan
At least 12 US service members were killed in the Afghanistan bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic, according to two US officials. Officials say a number of US military troops were wounded. They warn, however, that the numbers may grow.
