Another Assam woman injured in attack by lover

A woman was critically injured after she was attacked allegedly by a man with whom she was engaged in an extra-marital affair, a police officer in Kamrup district of Assam said on Thursday.

The development comes close on the heels of a college girl losing her life in a similar machete attack by her estranged lover in Dhemaji district, sparking outrage across the state.

In the Kamrup district incident, both the man and woman are married.

The accused had asked her to meet him near Dhopatari market on Wednesday evening and when she arrived, he attacked her with a machete, Changsari police station Officer-in-Charge Bhaskar Barman said. The accused, who is a butcher by profession, then went to the police station and surrendered. However, it is still not clear what prompted her to attack the woman who is now undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. She hails from Panbari village in neighbouring Darrang district.

''Because of his relationship with the woman, the accused's wife had left him,'' Barman said.

A court on Thursday remanded him to five days of police custody.

