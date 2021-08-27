Case against three persons for trying to extort money from builder

A case has been registered against three persons here and one of them has been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 60 lakh to settle an `income tax case' from a city-based builder, police said on Thursday.

According to Sushant Giri, the builder, one of his acquaintances called him on August 7 and told him that a complaint had been filed against him with the Income Tax department.

He also told Giri that he had a friend working with IT department. The latter told Giri that the matter can be settled if he paid Rs 60 lakh but if it was not paid, he would face harassment.

But Giri later found that no complaint had been filed against him with the IT department, nor was there any such official working there.

A complaint was registered for extortion and cheating and one person has been arrested, said a police official, adding that probe was on.

