UK foreign minister speaks with U.S. counterpart to express sympathy over Kabul attack
Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to express sympathy for the U.S. troops killed after suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety," Raab said in a statement.
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:45 IST
United Kingdom
- United Kingdom
"They paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety," Raab said in a statement. "I also want to extend my condolences to the families of all those Afghans killed or injured. It is tragic that as they sought safety they have suffered at the hands of terrorists."
