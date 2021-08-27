Left Menu

UK foreign minister speaks with U.S. counterpart to express sympathy over Kabul attack

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to express sympathy for the U.S. troops killed after suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport. "They paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety," Raab said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:45 IST
UK foreign minister speaks with U.S. counterpart to express sympathy over Kabul attack
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to express sympathy for the U.S. troops killed after suspected suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport.

"They paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety," Raab said in a statement. "I also want to extend my condolences to the families of all those Afghans killed or injured. It is tragic that as they sought safety they have suffered at the hands of terrorists."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021