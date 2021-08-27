U.N. chief says 'humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Ethiopia
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Thursday that a conflict in Ethiopia has spread beyond the Tigray region and "a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes."
"Inflammatory rhetoric and ethnic profiling are tearing apart the social fabric of the country," he told the 15-member council. "All parties must immediately end hostilities without preconditions and seize that opportunity to negotiate a lasting ceasefire."
