U.N. chief says 'humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Ethiopia

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Thursday that a conflict in Ethiopia has spread beyond the Tigray region and "a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before our eyes."

"Inflammatory rhetoric and ethnic profiling are tearing apart the social fabric of the country," he told the 15-member council. "All parties must immediately end hostilities without preconditions and seize that opportunity to negotiate a lasting ceasefire."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)