UK advisory cites 'high threat of terrorist attack' around Kabul airport

Britain's Foreign Office issued an advisory late on Thursday saying there was a "high threat of terrorist attack" around the Kabul airport. "The security situation in Afghanistan remains extremely volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:48 IST
Britain's Foreign Office issued an advisory late on Thursday saying there was a "high threat of terrorist attack" around the Kabul airport. "The security situation in Afghanistan remains extremely volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack. Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport", the advisory said.

Suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions earlier on Thursday.

