Two-thirds of Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan are taking steps to evacuate -State Dept

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was in contact with roughly 1,000 Americans who remain in Afghanistan, and more than two-thirds of those have told the department they are taking step to leave.

"We believe many, if not most, of these individuals are nearly or already out of the country," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. "And, we know that dozens more do not wish to leave Afghanistan for a range of reasons."

