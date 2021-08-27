Left Menu

USAID says will give $32 million to quake-hit Haiti

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 27-08-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 01:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@USAID)
  • Country:
  • Haiti

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power on Thursday announced $32 million in assistance to Haiti, which is reeling from an earthquake earlier this month that killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of homes.

"We know that there will be shelter needs alongside longer-term public health medical needs, water needs and sanitation," Power told a news conference in Port-au-Prince.

