Brazil's Supreme Court rules central bank autonomy law is constitutional

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a law granting the central bank autonomy was constitutional, after leftist opposition parties sought to strike down the measure.

The judges' ruling, by 8 votes to 2, is a boost for the credibility of monetary policy under Jair Bolsonaro, as policymakers face down rising inflation and the painful economic impact of the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

