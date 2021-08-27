Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court rules central bank autonomy law is constitutional

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 01:06 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a law granting the central bank autonomy was constitutional, after leftist opposition parties sought to strike down the measure.

The judges' ruling, by 8 votes to 2, is a boost for the credibility of monetary policy under Jair Bolsonaro, as policymakers face down rising inflation and the painful economic impact of the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

