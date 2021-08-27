Left Menu

3 security personnel killed in landmine blast in Pak

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 27-08-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 01:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three security personnel were killed and as many injured on Thursday when their vehicle hit a landmine in Pakistan's Balochistan province, an official said.

The attack took place in the Mangi Dame area of the Ziarat district.

The vehicle in which the security personnel were patrolling in the area ran over a landmine near Mangi Dam in the district causing a big explosion in which three soldiers were killed and as many injured, provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said.

He further said the injured were sent to a hospital in Quetta for treatment.

The incident comes just two days after three coal mine workers were gunned down by suspected insurgents in the Marwar coal mine area of the province near Quetta on Monday night.

In Thursday's incident, according to some media reports, four labourers working at Mangi Dam were kidnapped by unidentified armed suspects. So, the security personnel were sent to get the workers released when it hit the landmine.

The Balochistan security force is a team in charge of maintaining law and order in the tribal areas of the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

