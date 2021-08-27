Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 01:44 IST
A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.
Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.
