Left Menu

Brazil's top court pushes indigenous land ruling to next week

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday pushed to next week a high-profile ruling on indigenous land rights, which has drawn thousands of native demonstrators to the capital. The ruling https://widerimage.reuters.com/story/brazils-indigenous-rights-hinge-on-one-tribes-legal-battle will affect hundreds of pending land claims, many of which offer a bulwark against deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-08-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 03:13 IST
Brazil's top court pushes indigenous land ruling to next week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday pushed to next week a high-profile ruling on indigenous land rights, which has drawn thousands of native demonstrators to the capital. The ruling https://widerimage.reuters.com/story/brazils-indigenous-rights-hinge-on-one-tribes-legal-battle will affect hundreds of pending land claims, many of which offer a bulwark against deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Most have been awaiting recognition for decades.

A defeat in court for the indigenous peoples could set a precedent for the dramatic rollback of native rights which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro advocates. He says too few of them live on too much land, blocking agricultural expansion. Powerful farming interests would have firmer legal ground to challenge indigenous land claims and Congress would have the green light to write a restrictive definition of indigenous lands into federal law.

The court will reconvene next Wednesday to take up the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021