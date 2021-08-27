White House says not possible to get all Afghans out of country
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that it is not going to be possible to evacuate every Afghan who wants to get out of the county before the U.S. military withdraws on Aug 31.
Psaki said there is no end date on any commitment to evacuate any American who wants to get out of Afghanistan, even after the military withdrawal.
