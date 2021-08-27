Left Menu

New Zealand's Ardern condemns Kabul airport attack

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the "despicable attack" on Kabul airport and said the country's last evacuee flight had left prior to the explosions there. Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and 12 U.S. troops, and throwing into mayhem the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 03:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 03:58 IST
Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Afghanistan's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and 12 U.S. troops, and throwing into mayhem the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee. "We strongly condemn what is a despicable attack on many innocent families and individuals who were simply seeking safety from the incredibly difficult and fragile situation in Afghanistan," Ardern said in a statement.

So far, 276 New Zealand nationals and permanent residents, their families, and other visa holders have been evacuated from Kabul destined for New Zealand, the government said in a statement. A further group of 100 people, including New Zealanders and Australians, were evacuated in New Zealand Defence Forces' last flight out of Kabul, it said.

"Our next job is to consider what can be done for those who remain in Afghanistan still. That will not be a quick or easy task," Ardern said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

