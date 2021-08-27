Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan are nightmare scenario for Biden

President Joe Biden, anxiously seeking to complete the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, watched a nightmare scenario unfold on Thursday when suicide bomb explosions outside the Kabul airport killed at least 12 U.S. troops and wounded 15 others. Biden had already gathered in the White House Situation Room with his top military and diplomatic advisers for a daily update on the chaotic evacuation effort early on Thursday when the blasts occurred outside the airport in the Afghan capital.

Illinois issues mask mandate, orders vaccines for schools

Illinois will require all eligible students and school employees to be vaccinated and re-instituted an indoor mask mandate under an order announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday. Pritzker, a Democrat, issued the new policy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases spurred largely by the Delta variant of the virus and increasing reports of "breakthrough" cases in which people already vaccinated get infected.

U.S. Attorney General urges election officials to share threats

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urged state and local election officials on Thursday to immediately provide the FBI any threatening communications they receive following a rise in threats against U.S. election administrators. "To help us help you, I urge that you preserve and immediately provide to the FBI any threatening communications you receive in any form," Garland told a meeting of election officials that was also attended by the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and senior Justice Department officials.

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was culmination of months of rhetoric from Trump, who they say knew of the potential for violence on and actively encouraged it in hopes of halting the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

U.S. offshore oil workers flee as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico

U.S. energy companies on Thursday began airlifting workers from Gulf of Mexico oil production platforms and moved vessels from the path of what could become a devastating hurricane by the weekend. A storm brewing in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to grind through the main oil-producing region of the Gulf. It could become a major hurricane ahead of landfall on the central Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricanes with winds of up to 111 miles (178 km) per hour are classified as major and can bring devastating damage onshore.

FBI blooper allowed agents to use Palantir to see restricted material -letter

FBI investigators have used software from Palantir Technologies Inc to access restricted evidence they were not supposed to see, according to a letter from a U.S. prosecutor and a spokeswoman for the software firm. The letter, sent by Manhattan's acting federal prosecutor, Audrey Strauss, to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, said her office had discovered several FBI employees had improperly accessed evidence gathered in a case because the data had mistakenly been tagged as unrestricted when it was loaded into Palantir's system.

Exclusive-U.S. urges Mexico to clear migrant camps near border -sources

The United States has urged Mexico to clear ad-hoc camps housing thousands of migrants in border cities due to concerns they pose a security risk and attract criminal gangs, officials familiar with the matter said. Facing domestic criticism over a jump in illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has pressed Mexico to curb the flow of migrants to help ease pressure on the nearly 2,000 mile (3,200 km) frontier.

Capitol Police officer who shot Trump supporter says it was 'last resort'

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a woman as she tried to force her way into the House of Representatives during the Jan. 6 attack said the shooting was a "last resort" because he believed she posed a threat to members of Congress. "I tried to wait as long as I could," police Lieutenant Michael Byrd said in an interview with NBC News that aired on Thursday, in what were his first public remarks since the violence.

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he had asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them. Biden spoke hours after the blasts https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 killed at least 13 American troops and scores of civilians, the worst day of casualties https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/explosion-outside-kabul-airport-casualties-unclear-pentagon-2021-08-26 for U.S. forces there in a decade.

R. Kelly accuser says singer could put 'fear of God' into her

A woman who claims R. Kelly had sex with her when she was 17 testified at his sex abuse trial that the R&B singer could be so intimidating that he put the "fear of God" into her.

The now 39-year-old woman, who identified herself as Stephanie, told a Brooklyn jury she found it "humiliating" to have sex with Kelly during their six-month relationship.

