China extends probes on certain U.S. glycol ethers imports
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-08-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 06:40 IST
China's commerce ministry is extending its anti-subsidy investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the United States by six months to March 14, 2022, according to a statement on Friday.
It also said it would extend an anti-dumping investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the United States by six months to Feb 28, 2022.
