China extends probes on certain U.S. glycol ethers imports

China's commerce ministry is extending its anti-subsidy investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the United States by six months to March 14, 2022, according to a statement on Friday.

It also said it would extend an anti-dumping investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the United States by six months to Feb 28, 2022.

