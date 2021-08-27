Left Menu

Duo fleeing after snatching woman's mobile held after gunfight with Noida Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-08-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 09:28 IST
Two alleged criminals fleeing on a motorcycle after snatching a woman's mobile phone were held after a gunfight with the police here in which one of them got shot in the leg, officials said on Friday.

The gunfight broke out on a road stretch in Sector 113 on Thursday night, moments after they snatched the mobile phone from the woman near the Mahagun Mart in Sector 78, the officials said.

"The accused were fleeing after snatching the woman's mobile but were traced by a police team and a gunfight broke out between them during which one of them got shot in the leg in retaliatory firing by the police and was held," a police spokesperson said.

"The other accused managed to escape during the gunfight but was nabbed a little later during a combing operation," the spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Vipin Kumar, who got shot at, and Rahul Sinha. The injured accused was taken to a hospital, the police said.

The police have seized an illegal country-made pistol from the accused and the mobile phone snatched from the woman has also been recovered, it said. An FIR was being lodged in the case at the local Sector 49 police station and further legal proceedings were underway, the police said.

