Rajnath Singh leaves for Pune to interact with Olympians from armed forces who participated in Tokyo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday left for Pune, where he will be attending the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) meeting and will interact with Olympians from the armed forces.

27-08-2021
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh . Image Credit: ANI
"Leaving New Delhi for Pune. I shall visit the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Southern Command and also have an interaction with the Olympians from our Armed Forces who participated in Tokyo Olympics," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Pune on August 23 but was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

