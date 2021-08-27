Rajnath Singh leaves for Pune to interact with Olympians from armed forces who participated in Tokyo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday left for Pune, where he will be attending the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) meeting and will interact with Olympians from the armed forces.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday left for Pune, where he will be attending the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) meeting and will interact with Olympians from the armed forces.
"Leaving New Delhi for Pune. I shall visit the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Southern Command and also have an interaction with the Olympians from our Armed Forces who participated in Tokyo Olympics," tweeted Rajnath Singh.
Earlier, Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Pune on August 23 but was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: JSW Group announces cash rewards for Indian medal winners
UP govt to give cash awards to all participants of Tokyo Olympics: Adityanath
Japan defence minister visits Yasukuni Shrine ahead of WWII anniversary
Afghanistan is tipping into civil war, British defence minister says
Al Qaeda will probably come back: UK defence minister on Afghanistan crisis