Sonu Sood meets Delhi CM, shares journey of setting up online job portal

Actor Sonu Sood met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday and told the latter about his journey of setting up online job portal 'Pravasi Rojagar' that offered jobs to the migrant labourers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 10:36 IST
Visual of meeting of Sonu Sood and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonu Sood met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday and told the latter about his journey of setting up online job portal 'Pravasi Rojagar' that offered jobs to the migrant labourers. While interacting with the Chief Minister, the actor described his experience of helping the migrant laborers in sending them back home in the lockdown last year and how he maintained a database of 7,50,000 migrants and reconnected with them to start his job portal that offered 3,00,000 jobs to the migrants.

"I was connected with the 7,50,000 migrants. I had the data of every migrant. Whenever I used to send them home, I used to ask them that when are they coming back. The migrants told me that that they would come back if they get jobs," said Sonu. "They were scared as their parents might stop them from going back to the places where they worked before. There was a lot of anticipation of whether the migrants would come back or not. I thought the problems related to jobs might come," further said Sonu.

"I thought about what should be done regarding the lack of jobs after lockdown. I made the application 'Pravasi Rojagar' and through that technology, I connected with all those migrants. The companies who work in this field got in touch with me and appreciated that you are doing good work," added Sonu. Besides the Chief Minister, State's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

