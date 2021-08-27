Government inaugurates two exhibitions 'Making of the Constitution', 'Chitranjali @ 75'

A group of Union Ministers on Friday virtually launched two exhibitions -- 'Making of the Constitution' and 'Chitranjali @ 75' -- at National Media Centre here. Recalling the unique features of the Indian constitution, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that the Indian Consitution was not typed but was handwritten.

Speaking at the launch of two exhibitions -- 'Making of the Constitution' and 'Chitranjali @ 75' -- the Union Minister said, "It's little known that the Indian Consitution was not typed, it was handwritten. The launch of e-exhibition of 'Making of Indian Constitution' will help youngsters not only know more about it but also familiarise them with their rights." "Soon we will also launch programmes like 'Know Your Constitution'. The e-exhibition is in 11 regional languages and is a unique collection of photographs comprising milestones with videos, speeches and interactive quizzes for public participation," Thakur added.

The Union Minister further said 'Chitranjali @ 75', virtual film poster, is a reflection of 75 years of Indian Cinema, which is the mirror of our society and has contributed both before and after independence. As part of the inauguration of the e-photo exhibition of 'Making of Indian Constitution' and Chitranjali @ 75, a montage was played.

Union Minister for Culture, G Kishan Reddy also spoke at the event and lauded the efforts under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said, "Our preparations began in March and since August 15, celebrations continue across the country as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'." "No matter who becomes the Prime Minister or Culture Minister in 2047, for the next 25 years from now when India turns 100, we should work for its development and see where it stands globally then (2047). I urge the youth to contribute in country's development," said Reddy.

Union Ministers of State L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the inauguration. (ANI)

