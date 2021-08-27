Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Sources in the police department said that Shinde is one of the trusted bodyguards and could be spotted with Bachchan as part of his security cover.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 11:53 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable with the Mumbai police department, who had been posted as megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard since 2015, was transferred amid reports of him allegedly earning Rs 1.5 crore annually, an official said on Friday.

The head constable, Jitendra Shinde, has been moved to D B Marg Police Station in South Mumbai as part of a routine transfer, the official said.

He was transferred 15 days ago and it was officially published in a police notice at that time, he said.

Bachchan has been provided 'X' category security by the Mumbai police. Shinde became a part of that security cover after he was given the responsibility of being the actor's bodyguard in 2015, the official added.

As per the guidelines, a police constable cannot continue on the same post beyond five years, the he said.

A media report published recently claimed that Shinde earned Rs 1.5 crore annual income while being posted as the superstar's bodyguard. Sources in the police department said that Shinde is one of the trusted bodyguards and could be spotted with Bachchan as part of his security cover. Shinde's wife runs an agency, which provides security guards to prominent personalities, they said. The sources added that the state government was also verifying whether Shinde had provided the details of his assets to the police department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021