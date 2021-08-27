Left Menu

Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:07 IST
Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover. The US says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America's longest war.

Kabul residents said several flights took off Friday morning.

Thursday's bombings near Kabul's international airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops, Afghan and US officials said, in the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. In an emotional speech, President Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate, far more radical than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago.

