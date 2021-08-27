Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai, El Pais says

Spain has concluded its evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan and all its diplomatic staff are safe in Dubai, newspaper El Pais reported on Friday, citing government sources. Two military planes carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning, El Pais said.

The Spanish defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)