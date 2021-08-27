Left Menu

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai, El Pais says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:14 IST
  • Spain

Spain has concluded its evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan and all its diplomatic staff are safe in Dubai, newspaper El Pais reported on Friday, citing government sources. Two military planes carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning, El Pais said.

The Spanish defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

