Pakistan asks hotels to prepare for evacuees

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Pakistani authorities are asking hotels in the capital, Islamabad, to stop taking reservations in order to make room for foreigners who are passing through after being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The overnight request asked hoteliers to halt new reservations for 21 days, giving priority to foreign guests with flights transiting via Islamabad. No current guests were to be affected.

The arrangements come after two suicide bombers attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops.

