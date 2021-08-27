Left Menu

Kejriwal announces Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for 'Desh ke Mentors' program

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Delhi government's 'Desh Ke Mentors' program that will be launched soon.

27-08-2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Actor Sonu Sood at the press conference (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Delhi government's 'Desh Ke Mentors' program that will be launched soon. "Sonu Sood ji has agreed to become the brand ambassador of our 'Desh Ke Mentors' program which will be launched soon," said Kejriwal while addressing a joint press conference with the actor.

"We are delighted to have onboard Sonu Sood, who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless service to the nation," Kejriwal further said. Talking about the 'Desh Ke Mentors' program, Kejriwal said, "We all discussed how he is doing all this, we told him about the good work being done by the Delhi government, We discussed about the children who study in government schools are mostly poor, someone wants to become a singer or something, they do not know. Where to go, we want some people to come forward and mentor such children."

Kejriwal further said, "We have worked very hard to transform Delhi's government schools. Now we want to make education a people's revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader". (ANI)

