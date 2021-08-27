Left Menu

4 apprehended with arms and ammunition in Assam's Karbi Anglong

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:37 IST
4 apprehended with arms and ammunition in Assam's Karbi Anglong
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were apprehended with a large number of arms and ammunition in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and Assam Rifles launched an operation in Gharialdubi in the Bokajan police station area, Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh said.

The security forces seized a .22 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, two .22 pistols, a Chinese grenade, a country-made grenade and several rounds of ammunition, besides magazines.

The four apprehended were identified as Raju Ghatowar, Krishna Orang, Lokesh Kangari and Robert, Singh said.

Investigations were on to ascertain whether they were part of any militant group, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021