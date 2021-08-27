4 apprehended with arms and ammunition in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Four persons were apprehended with a large number of arms and ammunition in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and Assam Rifles launched an operation in Gharialdubi in the Bokajan police station area, Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh said.

The security forces seized a .22 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, two .22 pistols, a Chinese grenade, a country-made grenade and several rounds of ammunition, besides magazines.

The four apprehended were identified as Raju Ghatowar, Krishna Orang, Lokesh Kangari and Robert, Singh said.

Investigations were on to ascertain whether they were part of any militant group, Singh added.

