Left Menu

HC seeks LG's reply on Delhi govt plea challenging decision to appoint police chosen SPPs in R-Day violence, riots cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:51 IST
HC seeks LG's reply on Delhi govt plea challenging decision to appoint police chosen SPPs in R-Day violence, riots cases
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Friday sought Delhi Lieutenant Governor's reply on a plea by the AAP government challenging the decision to allow police chosen lawyers as special public prosecutors (SPP) for cases related to this year's Republic Day violence and last year's riots.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice and asked the LG to file a response to the petition as well as an application seeking a stay on the decision.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 21.

The Delhi government, represented through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, has challenged the LG's decision allowing Delhi Police chosen lawyers as SPPs to appear and conduct prosecution in cases relating to violence on January 26, 2021, during the farmers' agitation and north-east Delhi riots cases of February 2020.

It said these SPPs have been chosen by the Delhi Police and thus have a serious conflict of interest.

''SPPs appointed by us are independent persons. You can't have SPPs which are part of the investigating arm, that is, Delhi Police,'' Singhvi argued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021