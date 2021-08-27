Left Menu

Power Minister RK Singh urges CMs, Union Ministers to convert official vehicles into electric vehicles

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Friday urged all the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their present official petrol or diesel vehicles into electric vehicles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:52 IST
Power Minister RK Singh urges CMs, Union Ministers to convert official vehicles into electric vehicles
Union Power Minister RK Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Friday urged all the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their present official petrol or diesel vehicles into electric vehicles. As part of its efforts to promote electric vehicles in the country, the Power Minister in a letter to all the Union Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the states and UTs, urged to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes.

Union Minister also urged Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to join Centre's initiative on transformative mobility. "Such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility," said Singh.

The initiative is part of the ongoing Go Electric Campaign launched by the central government to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) to meet multiple objectives -- attaining the goal of reduction in emission, energy security and energy efficiency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021