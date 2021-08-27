Left Menu

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run the Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty there, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still underway.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:21 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run the Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty there, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still underway. Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport but demanded that Ankara's military pull out by an Aug. 31 deadline. The military began evacuations on Wednesday.

"The Taliban have made a request regarding the operation of the Kabul airport. They say, 'We'll ensure security and you can operate it'. But we have not made a decision yet because there is always a possibility of death and such things there," Erdogan told a news conference before departing for a visit to Bosnia.

