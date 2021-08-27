Left Menu

2 held in Delhi for robbing senior citizen

One of them was identified as Ajay, a resident of the area, they said.On Thursday around 4 am, a senior citizen was robbed of Rs 1,050 by two people near the EE block of Jahangirpuri, the police said.Footage from several CCTV cameras in the area was analysed, and both the accused were identified.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a senior citizen in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Friday. One of them was identified as Ajay, a resident of the area, they said.

On Thursday around 4 am, a senior citizen was robbed of Rs 1,050 by two people near the EE block of Jahangirpuri, the police said.

Footage from several CCTV cameras in the area was analyzed, and both the accused were identified. Later, raids were conducted in the locality, and they were nabbed, a senior police officer said.

The duo confessed that they committed the robbery, he added.

A sum of Rs 500 was also recovered from them, the police said.

