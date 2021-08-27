Maha: Officials directed to prepare action plan for works under Jal Jeevan Mission in Thane

The district authorities in Maharashtra's Thane have been asked to prepare an action plan at the earliest for works to be carried out under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the next six months, an official said on Friday.

District Collector Rajesh Narvekar presided over a meeting on Thursday, during which he instructed officials to present the plan to Thane Zilla Parishad for works to be carried out from September to March 2022, to provide clean drinking water to villages in the district, he said.

Officials have asked to ensure that the works are completed on time and conduct regular follow-ups, the official said quoting the collector's directions. Narvekar also took stock of the conditions in anganwadis and schools that do not have drinking water connections and reviewed water sources, domestic tap connections etc in the district.

