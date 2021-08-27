Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh reports 21 new Covid-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 21 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with this the active caseload in the state stands at 329.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh reports 21 new Covid-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh reported 21 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with this the active caseload in the state stands at 329. As per the Uttar Pradesh health bulletin, the state has a daily positivity rate of 0.01 per cent and the recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.

27 discharges were also reported in the state taking the cumulative recoveries to 16,86,083. The vaccine coverage in the state has exceeded 6,68,47,000 and 7,41,523 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 18 districts in the state have been declared corona-free with zero active cases, as per the state health bulletin. Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a Covid-19 review meeting and said that UP has been maintaining control over the Covid-19 situation fairly well.

"In view of rising cases in other states, we must not let our guard down. Everyone must follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, ensure the usage of masks and social distancing. The police should issue a warning ahead of time through hooters so that the shops are closed by 10 pm. People should not roam on the streets unnecessarily," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021