PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:34 IST
2 Assam engineers arrested from Bengal for siphoning off govt funds
Two engineers of Assam's Panchayat and Rural Department were arrested from West Bengal for allegedly siphoning off government funds, police said on Friday.

A case was registered against accredited engineers Saddam Hussain and Abdullah Al-Masud Mollah of Gauripur Development Block in Assam's Dhubri district on July 8 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 52.72 lakh by approving fake bills, they said.

Contractor Jahidul Hoque was also named in the FIR lodged by the Dhubri Zilla Parishad and the trio was absconding, they said.

The two engineers were arrested from a remote village in West Bengal and brought back to Dhubri, police said.

The contractor is still on the run, they said.

As per the FIR, the engineers had cleared fake bills worth Rs 52.70 lakh submitted by the contractor who did not do any work.

The engineers were nabbed with help of the West Bengal Police, the Assam Police said.

Search operations were on to nab the absconding contractor, it said.

