Official: At least 95 Afghans killed in Thursday's bombings

An official says at least 95 Afghans were killed in Thursday's suicide bombings outside Kabul's international airport.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The official said the actual death toll is even higher because others were involved in evacuating bodies.

Afghan and US officials earlier said the bombings killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops, in the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

