Puducherry Lt Governor lauds budget Puducherry, Aug 27 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday hailed the budget presented by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, terming it as one taking care of all sections of people.

The welfare of students, poorer sections, availability of essentials among others have been highlighted in the budget, she said.Soundararajan said she would extend her full cooperation to the government to implement the schemes highlighted in the budget presented by the chief minister, who holds the Finance portfolio.Stressing the importance of vaccination on the part of the people against virus, the Lt Governor said the union territory had ten lakh eligible people for vaccination.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:37 IST
The budget had specifically highlighted the various schemes in the health sector, she said, adding that the Central government had also earmarked more funds to Puducherry to implement schemes for welfare of the people.

The welfare of students, poorer sections, availability of essentials among others have been highlighted in the budget, she said.

Soundararajan said she would extend her full cooperation to the government to implement the schemes highlighted in the budget presented by the chief minister, who holds the Finance portfolio.

Stressing the importance of vaccination on the part of the people against virus, the Lt Governor said the union territory had ten lakh eligible people for vaccination. So far around 6.5 lakh people had been covered.

''I appeal to all those yet to get the jab to come forward and get vaccinated so that Puducherry would emerge coronavirus-free soon,'' she added.

The Lt Governor lauded the steps taken by the Health Department here to carry out vaccination programmes through various modes including holding of festivals, door-to-door visits by Health staff, holding street corner camps and also vaccination at night. Health Secretary T Arun and officials of Central Field Publicity department were also present.

