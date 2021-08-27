Brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Odisha's Balasore

Three persons were arrested in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday with brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh, officials said.

Excise sleuths intercepted a van on National Highway 60 in Jaleswar and seized 150 gm of the narcotic, which was being transported to Jajpur, they said.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested, they added.

Three days back the police seized 500 gm of brown sugar worth about Rs 50 lakh from Jaleswar.

