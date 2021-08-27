Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Odisha's Balasore

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:39 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Odisha's Balasore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday with brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh, officials said.

Excise sleuths intercepted a van on National Highway 60 in Jaleswar and seized 150 gm of the narcotic, which was being transported to Jajpur, they said.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested, they added.

Three days back the police seized 500 gm of brown sugar worth about Rs 50 lakh from Jaleswar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021