Montenegro police report finding 1 ton of cocaine in bananas

Police in Montenegro said they seized over 1 ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas. Officers discovered the cocaine, which was divided into 1,250 packages, on Thursday night in Mojanovici, a village near the capital, police said in a statement Friday. State RTCG television network described the seizure as the biggest ever in the small Adriatic Sea country of some 620,000 people. Montenegrin media reported that police blocked off a broad area during the search operation. Police said two people were arrested. No other details were immediately available.

