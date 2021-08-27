Left Menu

Punjab Finance Minister lays foundation stones of developmental projects in Ludhiana

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday laid the foundation stones of a Senior Citizen Home-cum-Community Centre and Fire station worth Rs 2.35 crores in Mullanpur Dakha town of Ludhiana.

27-08-2021
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday laid the foundation stones of a Senior Citizen Home-cum-Community Centre and Fire station worth Rs 2.35 crores in Mullanpur Dakha town of Ludhiana. Accompanied by Political Secretary to Chief Minister Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Badal said that the building of senior citizen home-cum-community centre would be ready within next six months and the work would cost Rs 1.5 crores and the building of fire station would be developed at the cost of Rs 85 lakhs in next three months.

The minister said that the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is laying special emphasis on the prosperity of the Dakha constituency and would leave no stone unturned to ensure unprecedented and path-breaking initiatives for the area's all-around development. He lauded the exemplary work being done by Sandhu to ensure the welfare of every section of society and said that adequate funds for the development of Dakha, as per Sandhu's demand, would be released in the next few days.

Badal also announced Rs 1.5 crores for beautification of main roads in Dakha besides assuring strengthening of Chowki Mann to Bhundri and other village link roads. Speaking on the occasion, Sandhu said that Dakha has been marching ahead on the road of growth and development and witnessing unmatchable progress in all areas with funds worth several crores being spent in the constituency for new bus stands, new ITI, carpeting of roads, laying of streets and drains, playgrounds and others.

District Congress Committee (Rural) president Karanjit Singh Soni Galib, Dr Karan Warring, Dakha Market Committee chairman Manjit Singh Bharowal, Mullanpur Nagar Council president Telu Ram Bansal, Block president Manpreet Singh and many others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

