Left Menu

HC to hear in Oct appeals of FB, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:20 IST
HC to hear in Oct appeals of FB, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Friday said it will hear in October the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp challenging its single-judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for October 11 while extending the time to file replies to the June 4 and 8 notices issued by CCI to WhatsApp and Facebook, till then.

While CCI was represented through Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, WhatsApp and Facebook were represented through senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi respectively.

WhatsApp and Facebook have also challenged the CCI's asking them to furnish certain information for the purpose of inquiry conducted by it.

The case relates to the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe CCI ordered into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

The division bench of the high court had on May 6 issued notices on the appeals and asked the Centre to respond to it.

The single judge on April 22 had said though it would have been ''prudent'' for the CCI to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court against WhatsApp's new privacy policy, not doing so would not make the regulator's order ''perverse'' or ''wanting of jurisdiction''.

The court had said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI.

The CCI had contended before the single judge that it was not examining the alleged violation of individuals' privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.

It had argued before the court that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection and ''stalking'' of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is therefore an alleged abuse of dominant position.

WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI's March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy.

In January, the CCI on its own decided to look into WhatsApp's new privacy policy on the basis of news reports regarding the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021