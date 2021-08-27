Around 300 German citizens still in Afghanistan, Berlin says

Around 300 German citizens remain in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the foreign office in Berlin said on Friday, one day after the German military ended its evacuation flights from Kabul.

Berlin has identified 10,000 Afghans in need of protection who are entitled to come to Germany, including former local staff, journalists and human rights activists, the spokesman told reporters.

The German military ended the airlift from Kabul airport late on Thursday after evacuating 5,347 people, including more than 4,100 Afghans.

