Kremlin says danger in Afghanistan remains high after Kabul attack
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:33 IST
The Kremlin said on Friday that danger remained high for everyone in Afghanistan after an attack at an airport in Kabul, and that Islamic State and other militant groups were trying to capitalise on chaos in the country.
Russia's intelligence services are working round the clock to prevent any spillover into neighbouring regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
