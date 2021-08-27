Delhi HC intervention has led to complete NDMC quorum, says petitioner's lawyer

Left Menu

The Delhi High Court's intervention has led to a complete quorum of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), said Advocate Amit Sahni appearing for the petitioner who had recently sought to appoint four members of NDMC so that the quorum of 13 members was complete for its efficacious functioning.

The Delhi High Court's intervention has led to a complete quorum of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), said Advocate Amit Sahni appearing for the petitioner who had recently sought to appoint four members of NDMC so that the quorum of 13 members was complete for its efficacious functioning. The Ministry of Home Affairs has nominated four members to NDMC on Thursday. In a notification issued by the ministry, the former president of Delhi Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Satish Upadhyay has been nominated as vice-chairperson. Besides, state BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, former Delhi BJP vice-president Vishakha Sailani and Girish Sachdeva have been nominated as other members.

Recently, the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking to appoint four members of the NDMC so that the quorum of 13 members is complete. The lawyer arguing on behalf of petitioners contended that even though the Act clearly mandates that the Council should consist of 13 members, NDMC was functioning with nine members as the central government was yet to nominate four members and Vice-President. (ANI)

