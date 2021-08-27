About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:15 IST
About 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, raising the total evacuees since the Taliban took over on Aug. 14 to about 105,000, the White House said on Friday.
About 5,000 of those were evacuated on Thursday evening, according to the White House tallies.
