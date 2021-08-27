Woman held with synthetic drug in Bengaluru

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday said it arrested a woman with African connection, carrying synthetic drugs weighing a kilogram here.

According to Zonal Director of the Bengaluru unit of NCB, Amit Ghawate, they intercepted an incoming parcel from Germany containing MDMA crystals at the Electronic City Post Office on Thursday.

The MDMA crystals were found to be cleverly concealed on two sides of a carton box in grey coloured duct tapes. Each packet was found to be weighing 500 gms and thus a total quantity of 1 kg MDMA crystals was seized.

The carton box also contained packets containing sandwich grill, flexible mirror, medicure and pedicure set, two table tennis bats and two pouches of chocolates. ''Surveillance was mounted for the woman who was to come and receive the parcel and after prolonged surveillance, one Yogita S, resident of Bengaluru, who received the parcel was apprehended,'' the NCB zonal director said in a statement.

He said Yogita confessed to having ordered the contraband from Germany and that it was meant for supply to various individuals in Bengaluru.

The interrogation also revealed that she has been into drug trafficking for the past three years.

Ghawate said she sold drugs to various individuals in other cities of South India also. She is living with an African individual in Bengaluru.

According to him, the inflow of MDMA crystals in courier and speed post parcels booked through darknet channels have gained momentum, especially during the Covid-19 restrictions.

