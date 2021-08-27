Left Menu

Man gets 20-year jail for impregnating minor girl in TN on marriage promise

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A court here on Friday sentenced a 21-year old man to 20 years in prison for impregnating a minor girl on the promise of marrying her here in 2018.

The Special POCSO court Judge A S Ravi awarded the sentence to Balasubramaniam.

According to the prosecution, Balasubraniam of KK Pudur in the city was in love with the girl and had established physical relations with the victim after promising marriage.

Later, the girl complained of stomach pain, following which the parents took her to a hospital, where the doctor found her six months pregnant.

When the girl narrated the entire episode, the parents lodged a complaint with the police against the accused. Subequently, a case was registered Balasubramaniam was arrested and lodged in the central jail here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

