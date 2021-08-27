Left Menu

Om Birla, Harivansh to attend Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Austria

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of the Parliament (5WCSP) scheduled to be held from September 7 to September 8 in Vienna, Austria, said sources on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:49 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of the Parliament (5WCSP) scheduled to be held from September 7 to September 8 in Vienna, Austria, said sources on Friday. "The Fifth World Conference of Speakers of the Parliament will be held from 7-8 September in Vienna, Austria. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh to represent India," said a source.

"The Indian delegation will also include Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General, Lok Sabha; Dr Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariate; and Rajeev Dutta, OSD to Speaker of Lok Sabha," added the source. The conference will be followed by the first Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism to be held on September 9.

Due to the COVID-19 pademic, the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is taking place in two parts. The first was held virtually in August 2020 and the second in-person part is now planned to take place in Vienna. Last year in August, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the inaugural ceremony of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

The conference is being organised jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, and the Parliament of Austria with the support of the United Nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

