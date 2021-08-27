Left Menu

Affidavit not needed for filing complaint about missing articles: Mumbai Police

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:53 IST
Affidavit not needed for filing complaint about missing articles: Mumbai Police
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

There is no need to submit an affidavit while lodging a complaint about missing articles or documents, Mumbai Police said on Friday.

The practice of demanding an affidavit before registering a complaint or issuing a certificate about a missing article is illegal, as per a circular issued by police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

The commissioner had noticed that often police demand affidavit when someone visits a police station to lodge a complaint about missing valuables or documents like passports and checkbooks, an official said.

If any police officer is found demanding such affidavits, action will be taken against him or her, the circular, issued on Thursday, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021