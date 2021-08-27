Affidavit not needed for filing complaint about missing articles: Mumbai Police

There is no need to submit an affidavit while lodging a complaint about missing articles or documents, Mumbai Police said on Friday.

The practice of demanding an affidavit before registering a complaint or issuing a certificate about a missing article is illegal, as per a circular issued by police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

The commissioner had noticed that often police demand affidavit when someone visits a police station to lodge a complaint about missing valuables or documents like passports and checkbooks, an official said.

If any police officer is found demanding such affidavits, action will be taken against him or her, the circular, issued on Thursday, said.

