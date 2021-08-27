Russia is a fundamental partner in managing Afghan crisis -Italy foreign min
Russia is a key partner in managing the crisis in Afghanistan, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.
"We are convinced that Moscow is a fundamental player in dealing with the current crisis and to achieve a unified international approach in future," Di Maio told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"We have to make sure Afghanistan does not return to being a safe haven for terrorists," Di Maio said.
