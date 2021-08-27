Zambia's new finance minister determined to conclude IMF talks by Sept-Oct
Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:02 IST
- Country:
- Zambia
Zambia's newly-installed Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday he was determined to conclude talks with the IMF over a financing programme by September-October.
He said the southern African country's debt had put the government budget under stress.
